Monsoon may delay shoot further for Alia's 'Gangubai'



Even as the film industry has been given the mandate to try and resume work based on a few recommendations on how to conduct shoots - some huge projects like the Alia Bhatt starrer 'GangubaiKathiawadi' was slated to go on the floors as soon as possible.





The makers had a lot of pending work and the expensive sets at Mumbai's Film City have been standing idle for more than ten weeks now.





But as it stands, 'Gangubai' and some other big-budget films that require a massive exterior shoot may not be a possibility, primarily due to the early onset of the monsoon along with the threat of cyclone Nisarga over the western coast of India. "





A complete location of Kamathipura has been created for 'GangubaiKathiawadi' in Film City. They are huge sets and (director) Sanjay LeelaBhansali is not someone who will shoot his films in a hurry. He needs to take his time to get his light in first and he will shoot till he is satisfied with his film.

