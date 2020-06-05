Priyanka, Deepika trolled for condemning police brutality in the US



Netizens could not digest that Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam K Ahuja, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani have lent support to #Black Lives Matter to condemn police brutality in the US after endorsing fairness and skin lightening brands. The actors were trolled for saying that one cannot differentiate on the basis of a person's skin color. "





It doesn't sit right that back home one promotes fairness creams while speaking about how all colors are beautiful. It's opportunistic," wrote a Twitter user. Another user called them 'hypocrites' and wrote, "Making money selling fairness cream on one hand and protesting racism on the other hand."







Here's what Priyanka Chopra shared on Instagram. Sharing an image, she wrote, "There is so much work to be done and it needs to starts at an individual level on a global scale. We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and end this hate. End this race war here in the US, and around the world..."

