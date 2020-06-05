John Cusack claims he was attacked by police



Hollywood actor and activist John Cusack has stated that he was attacked by the Chicago Police while trying to film the protests taking place in the wake of African-American man George Floyd's death.





The actor, who has starred in films such as Say Anything and High Fidelity, shared an audio clip where he is asked by an unknown individual to leave the premises. Cusack shared the tweet with a caption that read, "Cops didn't like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons."





