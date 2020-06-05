Tara starts shooting 'Sondhya Parer Jibon'



During coronavirus situation someone started shooting maintaining social distance and hygiene. Actress of present time Chamok Tara also started shooting. She stayed at her home for last three months due to lockdown. At last, to keep mind the present coronavirus situation, Chamok Tara took part in shooting maintaining hygiene.





On Wednesday, she took part in shooting of Jewel Sharif directed drama serial 'SondhyaParerJibon' in Manikganj. According to the actress, she will take part in shooting of the serial for three days at a time. She is playing the central role, Hena in the serial which is being made to telecast on Bangladesh Television. Syed MohidurRahman wrote story of the serial.





While talking about returning to acting after three months Chamok Tara said, "With Allah's blessing I have started shooting maintaining hygiene. It is true that it was difficult to get back flexibility of shooting due to break of three months. Full unit took part in shooting carefully.





It took more time to concentrate in acting because thinking of coronavirus it makes fear. This virus will continue and we should keep in mind this thing. Earlier I worked under Jewel Sharif Bhai's direction for several works. He is very much co-operative director."





Chamok also informed that Shishir Ahmed is acting against her in role of Ratan in the serial. Faruk Ahmed, Mahmudul Islam Mithu, Maznun Mizan, Tariq Swapan, NafisaNafa, among others, is also acting in other roles in the serial.





Chamok Tara always said that she feels comfortable to act in theatre play. But when she will return to theatre play yet not confirmed. Gunjan Bibir Pala was Chamok Tara-starrer most audience-admirer play. It is a play of Padatik Natya Sangsad.



