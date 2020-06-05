Shooting of films resumes today



All shooting of films has been stopped for about two and a half months due to coronavirus. After the shooting of the dramas started a few days back, the cinema-related organizations have decided to start shooting from today, June 5, following all the health rules prescribed by the government and testing the unit members for coronavirus.





The decision was taken at a joint meeting of the executive members of the Film Producers and Distributors Association and the Directors Association on Tuesday (June 2). As a result, from tomorrow (June 5), all kinds of activities including shooting, dubbing and recording of movies have been allowed to run normally.





Already the floors of Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) have also been cleaned and are ready to resume shooting. KhorshedAlamKhasru, president of the producers' association, confirmed the matter.





He said, "Considering everything, we decided to start shooting. The cinema has already suffered a lot. So there is no way to stop shooting. However, all those who will be shooting have to follow the health rules. Besides, all the artists and crew have to take coronavirus test and then take part in the shooting."





When the outbreak of the coronavirus started, the film organizations announced to stop shooting from March 19. This has also affected Eid-ul-Fitr. This is the first time that the audience has celebrated Eid without a new movie. Although the shooting of the drama started before the films, the artistes have not been seen to take part in the shooting of the drama in full swing yet.





