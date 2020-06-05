Rathindranath Roy's new song 'Aguner JutoPaye Hatchi'



Rathindranath Roy, one of the vocalists of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, appeared after a long break with a song titled 'AgunerJutoPayeHatchi'. Habib Mostafa composed the song with the lyric were composed by composer and artist Amirul Mominin Manik. Anu Mostafiz has composed the music for this song.





After recording the song in a studio in the capital recently, Rathindranath Roy said, "I feel a wave of emotion inside myself after reading the words of the song and listening to the melody. The words of the days of the Liberation War have floated in my eyes. Thanks to the lyricist, composer and music director for making such a beautiful song with me."





Lyricist Amirul Mominin Manik said, "This song is basically a poem highlighting the destruction of this period. It is composed by Sufi Habib Mostafa and sung by the legendary Rathindranath Roy. I think this song will be a symbol in Bengali songs."





HabibMostafa, the composer and organizer of the song, said that the voice of the revered Rathindranath Roy woke up the dying people. Listening to his songs fires are lit up in people's blood.





It feels good to think that a song has been sung to my tune in the voice of a legend like him. Hopefully this song will also make a history."The song will soon be released in video format on Manik Music YouTube channel.





Leave Your Comments