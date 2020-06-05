Saran's new songs during Coronavirus



Promising singer of present timeNoshinTabassum Saran, won the hearts of music-lovers by virtue of her rendering style. Though she has less number of original tracks but those were liked by the music-lovers. Saran developed herself in music arena with her melodious voice. Now she is staying at her paternal grandfather's residence in Nilphamari.







Saran lent her vocal for the song titled 'Ek Pakhi Gaan' which music was composed by Shan Sayek and lyrics were composed by LutforRahman. This was released on Valentine's Day.







'Chokher Patai' is her last released song which lyrics were written by Sanjibon Chakraborty. Composer of this song Shan Sayek is also co-singer of Saran. Therefore, Saran is planning to release music videos of her songs 'Kokhono Tondrahara Raate', 'Jolchhobi' and 'Pakhir Kujon'.







Taslima Afroj Sonia, Redowan Abir and Lutfor Hasan wrote lyrics of these three songs respectively. Very soon Close Up 1 famed singer Sabbir's composition music video of Saran rendered a duet song titled Bahana will be released where Close Up star singer Rashed is her co-singer. Jibok Barua wrote lyrics of the song.





While talking about present coronavirus situation Saran said, "We had ruined our Earth by mechanical process which will get relief soon. This time I cannot say it lockdown, it is 'staying at home.' Many new experiences I have gathered during this time.





I am working for new song and also making music videos on mobile phone and camera during this time. Recently I have rendered Tagore song 'Chander Hashi Bandh Bhengechhe'. I am also doing mash up of songs of yesteryears of two Bengals. Respected Ahsan Habib Chhobi arranged music of these two songs."





