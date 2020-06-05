Nusrat Faria returns Dhaka



The busiest actress of Dhallywood Nusrat Faria is staying at her farmhouse in Mymensingh with her family to maintain social distance and ensure safety in preventing the spread of coronavirus. After staying there for two months, she returned to Dhaka.





In this regard, NusratFaria said, "When the COVID-19 infection started, I immediately went to my area. There are older members in the house. The risk of infection is high. So, I went to the farmhouse with all of them. But I did not understand that it would be for such a long time."





Faria said she went there in the first week of April. And returned on June 1. "I was there for two months in a row and had a wonderful time in a rural environment," she said.







Now she will sort out her work in hands gradually and prepare herself for shooting. NusratFaria has already acted in Dipankar Dipan's 'Operation Sundarbans' movie. The shooting of Shihab Shaheen's 'Jodi…Kintu…Tobuo' movie had to be stopped due to coronavirus where she was acted opposite small screen actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba.

Leave Your Comments