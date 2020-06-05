SLC confirms India series postponed



Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has conceded that they have no option but to postpone the limited overs series agaisnt India scheduled for later this month. Despite life returinng to normal in the island, still the airport is closed for regular travel and even those individuals flown in from various countries after being left stranded overseas have to go through strict quarantine. Reports The Island Cricket.





A dozen contracted players started training yesterday in Colombo alongside captain Dimuth Karunaratne but they will not have any internatioanl cricket at least till September. "What we are planning now is to play the domestic tournament in July and then perhaps to host Bangaldesh in September," an SLC official told The Island.







Bangaldesh were set to play three Tests in July and the series has been put back to September with the possibility of one Test match reduced to accomadate limited over games to make the tour profitable.







SLC has been now forced to postpone three series since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March. England were forced to return home midway through their tour of the island while South Africa followed suit putting off their limited overs series set for May.India is the third casualty but of all series, SLC will be hoping that the Indian tour takes place in order to avoid major financial losses.

