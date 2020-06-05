BCB Director Nadel conquers coronavirus

Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director and Awami League's Organizing Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, who contracted coronavirus has made recovery.





The result of his 2nd test came out negative on Wednesday. He was remaining in isolation for two weeks. Nadel said he never lost his morale since he was diagnosed with coronavirus. He took medicines as per doctors' suggestions staying at home, he said.





The BCB director was detected with Covid-19 on May 22. He might have contracted the virus from somewhere as he had been engaged in distributing relief in different places since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

