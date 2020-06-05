National cricketers aid Amphan hit victims

Tamim Iqbal Mahmudullah Riyad Mushfiqur Rahim



The Bangladesh national cricketers has come forward to provide aid for the Southern Bangladesh people, who were badly affected by the recent cyclone Amphan.





The likes of Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Mahmudullah Riyad has supported those people through an NGO Footsteps. "We at Footsteps are humbled and excited to announce that the Bangladesh national cricket team has come forward to contribute in rebuilding homes that were devastated by cyclone Amphan in Southern Bangladesh.





With their support, many families will not have to worry about sleeping, exposed without a roof anymore. Thank you Tigers for joining us in restoring the livelihoods and dignity which Amphan had left behind trail of devastation," Footsteps wrote in their Facebook page, acknowledging cricketers contribution.







The Bangladesh cricketers however also continued on providing aid for people hit hard due to Covid-19, a deadly virus that killed 781 people in the country so far.





The national cricketers donated half of their monthly salary and raised Tk. 26 lakh. The 91 first class players and the Under-19 World Cup winning team also donated money for the coronavirus affected people. Apart from that every player is helping the people at the individual capacity.





