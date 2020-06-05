Bangladesh has no law to defend media rights



Bangladesh at present has no effective media law to safeguard media owners as well as mass media employees to ensure their rights and privileges. The Newspaper Employees Act of 1974 laid down rules for ensuring the rights and privileges of the journalists and the employees of the newspapers and under clause 20 of the Act, the government can formulate rules concerning their rights and privileges.





Fact remains that the government has approved a draft law titled Mass Media Employees Bill 2018 in the Cabinet, but is hesitant to enact the law. Bangladesh Press Council (BPC) Chairman Justice Mamtaj Uddin told The Asian Age that the media employees bill approved in principle in a cabinet meeting in 2018 resembles theNewspaper Employees Act of 1974. But the government is yet to enact the law for the rights and dignity of media professionals.





The BPC Chairman has said that this bill is supposed to defend the greater interest of the journalist community. For lack of adequate communication between government and journalists, the media professionals are being deprived of the privileges mentioned in the proposed media law. At present, journalists have no legal guarantee to defend their rights and privileges.





Former Vice Chancellor Dhaka University, AA M S Arefin Siddique told The Asian Age that press freedom and the due rights and privileges of media professionals are unavoidable. The proposed media employees bill should be implemented in order to defend the dignity of the journalist community.





Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) President Molla Jalal said that the proposed media employees bill is at Ministry of Law for vetting. The ministry is raising various questions about the proposed law and the authority is killing time to release the bill for enactment.







On the other hand, a section of media owners reportedly stand on the way of approving the mediaemployees bill. Under such circumstances, nobody can say whether the bill will be put forward to Parliament for passage, he said.



Former BFUJ President Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul told The Asian Age that he is hopeful about the enactment of the Media Employees' Bill in Parliament. The proposed law will play an important role to ensure the rights and dignity of the journalist community.





National Press Club President Saiful Alam told The Asian Age that the proposed media employees bill is considered a safeguard for the working journalists. Journalist community hailsthe bill with a great expectation. But various agencies and quarters are becoming barriers on the way of its enactment.



The constitution of Bangladesh guarantees the right to freedom of speech and expression. But this freedom is not an absolute one, rather subject to reasonable restrictions imposed by the law.The journalist leaders have not succeeded to have a dialogue with the government for ensuring the rights and privileges of media professionals.



The Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) and Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) consist of both media owners and journalists. As a result, the trade union leaders cannot play the due role to safeguard the basic rights of the media professionals, senior journalists say.



The media in contemporary societies have a remarkable influence. Reuters has published a report on the grim environment for Bangladesh's media industry, revealing the compression of media freedom and constricted roles and responsibilities of journalists after the Digital Security Act took effect. Reuters interviewed 32 Bangladeshi journalists and editors across a variety of media types.





According to the report, "the vast majority said the recent strengthening of defamation laws with a new Digital Security Act (DSA) has spread a climate of fear in the industry." The intimidation has already transformed Bangladeshi print, digital, and broadcast media.



Journalists nowadays face more direct and indirect threats than ever before. Although the government denies the fact and says those laws and regulations are intended for streamlining the media, media experts said.



Old laws that exert influence upon the working of the media in one way or the other are Special Powers Act of 1974, Official Secrets Act of 1923, Contempt of Court Act 1926, Copyright Act2000 and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). There is a history of misusing these acts, official documents show.







