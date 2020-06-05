Knife attack in Chinese school injures 39



At least 39 students and members of staff have been injured in a knife attack at a kindergarten in south China.The attack occurred at Central Primary School in the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi autonomous region about 8.30am local time.





The attacker was identified as 50-year-old Li Xiaomin who worked at the school as a security guard and has been detained by police. All injured staff and students were rushed to hospital for treatment, China Daily reported. The school principal and another security guard were the only adults injured in the attack and were taken to hospital in critical condition.







Meanwhile 37 students suffered injuries of varying degrees with at least one in a serious condition. Other students are seen being carried out of a health centre with crowds of worried bystanders watching on. One man is seen with blood dripping down his face as he holds his forehead in pain.



