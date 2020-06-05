'Corona crisis will deepen if health guidelines ignored'



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday warned that the coronavirus crisis would worsen in the country if people do not follow health guidelines.





"Negligence to health guidelines will contribute to the deterioration of coronavirus crisis," he said while talking to the officials of Roads and Highways Department through videoconferencing from his official residence in the capital.





The Awami League General Secretary said there are allegations that some public transports are not following the health guideless and charging extra fares from passengers.





He said legal action will be taken against these transports, which are not following the government's instructions.Noting that fighting coronavirus through a united effort is the main strengthen in addressing the ongoing crisis, the AL general secretary urged BNP and other political parties to play a responsible role amid the COVID-19 crisis.





He instructed the officials and engineers of the Roads and Highways Department to work with sincerity and honesty to ensure quality in construction and repair of the country's roads and highways for optimum utilisation of public money.





Stressing the need for paying salaries and arrears of the workers of different projects of the department, the road transport minister instructed the authorities concerned to complete road repair works before monsoon begins.





Road Transport and Highways Division secretary Md Nazrul Islam, Roads and Highways Department chief engineer Quazi Shahriar Hossain, and senior officials and project directors of the department were present at the meeting.







