IGP for stopping extortion on roads, highways



Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed on Thursday urged transport workers to work with law enforcers for stopping extortion on roads and highways.





He made the call at a meeting with leaders of Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Sramik Federation at the Police Headquarters, said Sohel Rana, assistant inspector general (AIG), Police Headquarters (media).





Transports workers' leaders agreed to work together with law enforcers to stop extortion in the name of owners and labourers' organisations. The meeting discussed about keeping movements of three wheelers and illegal vehicles on highways, he added.





All the metropolitan commissioners, and range DIGs attended the meeting over video conference.Shramik Federation's President Md Shahjahan Khan, Vice President Sadekur Rahman Hiru, General Secretary Md Osmal Ali among others were present.







