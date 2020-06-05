George Floyd was COVID-19 positive



George Floyd's final autopsy report has revealed the 46-year-old had tested positive for coronavirus, but died from 'cardiopulmonary arrest' following his altercation with a Minneapolis police officer last Monday.





The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office released its official findings on Wednesday which showed Floyd was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 3. The report notes that the positive result is likely from an old infection and it is believed the father-of-two was asymptomatic at the time of his death.







'The decedent was known to be positive for 2019-nCoV RNA on 4/3/2020. Since PCR positivity for 2019-nCoV RNA can persist for weeks after the onset and resolution of clinical disease, the autopsy result most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent PCR positivity from previous infection,' the report states.







A medical examiner's office on Monday ruled that George Floyd's death was a homicide as they appeared to walk back initial reports that the 46-year-old (pictured) wasn't strangled when a Minneapolis cop knelt on his neck during an arrest last week. It does not suggest the disease contributed to his death in any way.



Floyd's manner of death was ruled a homicide, matching the same conclusion from the independent autopsy ordered by his family earlier this week, however there were key differences over the cause. It states Floyd suffered cardiopulmonary arrest after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin compressed his neck for more than eight minutes while he was being restrained.







It also notes he had a history of heart disease and had fentanyl and metamphetamine in his system - which were listed as 'other significant conditions'. It found Floyd's lungs appeared healthy but he had some narrowing of arteries in the heart.







The footnotes also noted that signs of fentanyl toxicity can include 'severe respiratory depression' and seizures. On Monday, the medical examiner's office appeared to walk back on those claims in a press release saying Floyd's death was a homicide caused by asphyxiation but that he had possible underlying health conditions and intoxicants in his body that may have been contributing factors in his death.







But two doctors who carried out that independent autopsy and two attorneys for his family disputed the findings saying Floyd had no underlying health conditions that may have contributed to his death.









