Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 389,645









The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed over 389,645 lives globally while the number confirmed coronavirus cases has gone up to 6,601,349 as of Friday morning, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of the Johns Hopkins University.

According to JHU data, Brazil has 584,016 confirmed coronavirus cases, the second highest in the world after the USA. The South American country lost 32,548 lives to Covid-19 till date.

The US has the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths. It recorded 108,208 deaths and 1,872,557 cases so far. In the US, New York State alone counted 30,174 deaths till date.





The UK has the second-highest death toll at 39, 987, followed by Italy with 33,689, France 29,068 and Spain 27,133, according to Johns Hopkins University.





Some countries like China and New Zealand seem to have the pandemic under control. Besides, Europe is in the process of lifting lockdown.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh confirmed its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 but it has been seeing a sharp rise in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks.





The country on Thursday recorded another spike in coronavirus cases when the health authorities announced detection of 2,423 new patients in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 57,563.

During this period, 35 patients died of Covid-19, raising the death toll to 781.

Among the total infection, 12,161 people have so far recovered.

Leave Your Comments