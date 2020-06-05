Lightning strikes kill 4 in Pabna









Four people were killed and a minor child was injured in lightning strikes in different parts of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Hashem, 37, son of Laba of Atgharia upazila, Jalil Ali Sardar, 50, son of Rawshan Ali of Sujanagar upazila, Shariful Isalm, 25, son of Yunus Ali of Chatmohor upazila and Maniruzzaman Moni, 19 of Ataikula upazila of the district.

Of the deceased, three were killed while returning to their respective houses from croplands while another died while flying kite in the field, said Nasir Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station.

Besides, a minor boy, identified as Hridoy, 7, was injured in the incident and now undergoing treatment at Atgharia upazila Health Complex.

