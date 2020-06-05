We must care for nature:UN chief









UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all to care for nature saying nature is sending a clear message to all.

"To care for humanity, we must care for nature," said the UN chief in a message on World Environment Day that falls on Friday.

The UN chief said they need entire global community to change course. "Let’s rethink what we buy and use."

He said they are harming the natural world – to their own detriment.

The UN chief said habitat degradation and biodiversity loss are accelerating. "Climate disruption is getting worse."

Guterres said fires, floods, droughts and superstorms are more frequent and damaging.

Oceans are heating and acidifying, destroying coral ecosystems, he said.

"And now, a new coronavirus is raging, undermining health and livelihoods," the UN chief said.

He urged all to adopt sustainable habits, farming and business models, safeguard remaining wild spaces and wildlife.

"And commit to a green and resilient future," said Guterres.

He said as they work to build back better, "let’s put nature where it belongs -- at the heart of our decision making."

"On this World Environment Day, it’s time for nature," said Guterres.

