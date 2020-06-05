Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh exceed 60,000; Death toll crosses 800









Bangladesh on Friday saw a big jump in Covid-19 cases as 2828 more people were infected the span of 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 60,391.





During the period, 30 more people died from the fast spreading disease, taking the death tally to 811.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily online briefing.





A total of 14,088 samples were tested in 50 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, she added.





Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.









The government decided not to extend general holidays after May 30.

Global situation





The global death toll from Covid-19 reached 391,295 on Friday afternoon while the confirmed cases were 6,642,295, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of the Johns Hopkins University.

According to JHU data, Brazil has come up to the second position after US with 614,941 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Friday. The South American country counted 34,021 deaths from the virus till the date.

Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 108,211 patients and about 1,872,660 confirmed cases. In the US, New York State alone counted 30,174 deaths till the date.









The UK has the second-highest death toll at 39,987, followed by Italy with 33,689, France 29,068 and Spain 27,133, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The coronavirus pandemic, in some countries like China and New Zealand, was brought under control. Besides, Europe is in the process of lifting lockdown.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

