People ignore social distancing

People have started violating the social distancing protocols in Karwan Bazar. The photo was captured on June 4. Photo: Mostafizur Rahman/AA





Thousands of people are heading out to local markets and crowded main roads as the country eases the coronavirus general holidays restrictions after almost two and half months. People have started violating the social distancing protocols in most of the places.





Bangladesh on Friday saw a big jump in Covid-19 cases as 2828 more people were infected the span of 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 60,391.





During the period, 30 more people died from the fast spreading disease, taking the death tally to 811. Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily online briefing.





