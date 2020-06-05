Freedom fighter dies from Covid-19 in Bogura

Freedom fighter and former BNP leader Mofazzal Hossain, 72, died from Coronavirus or Covid-19 in a hospital in Sadar upazila on Friday.

He was admitted to TMSS Medical College and Rafatullah Community Hospital with fever and breathing problems on Wednesday.

His Covid-19 test report confirmed his infection on Thursday, said Dr Motiur Rahman, Deputy Executive Director of TMSS Medical College.

Mofazzal Hossain, of Lahtimar village of Gabtali upazila, died at 8:30 am in the morning, Dr said.

Gabtali Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Rownak Jahan said the deceased will be provided guard of honour before burial following the health guideline.

Meanwhile, health authorities confirmed the detection of record 2,828 new patients in the last 24 hours, raising the total cases to 60,391. Thirty more people died from coronavirus, taking the death tally to 811.

