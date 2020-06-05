Foreign minister provides ventilators to Shamsuddin hospital

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen today provided two ventilators to Sahid Dr Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital at Sylhet.

Awami League (AL) central organizing secretary and Director of Bangladesh Cricket Board Shafiul Alam Nadel Chowdhury, on behalf of Dr Momen, handed over the ventilators to Chancellor of Shamsuddin Hospital and Director of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital Brigadier General Dr M Yunusur Rahman.

Yunusur Rahman expressed his gratitude to the minister and said these will help serve the corona patients.

Deputy Director of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital Dr Himangshu Lal Rai, anesthesia department chief assistant professor Moinul Islam Dalim, resident medical officer of Sahid Dr Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital Shushanto Kumer Mahapatra and general secretary of Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital Nurses’ Association Israil Ali Sadek were present.

There was no ventilator at the hospital before starting COVID-19 treatment. At present the number of ventilators stands at 16.

The foreign minister provided these two ventilators from his personal fund.

