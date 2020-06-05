DNCC to keep app-based database to monitor mosquito breeding

Published: 08:35 PM, 05 June 2020
The city corporation will begin a 10-day special cleanliness
campaign at its 54 wards simultaneously tomorrow to safeguard the
citizens from being infected by mosquito-borne virus during monsoon,
the vulnerable period of these viral diseases, said a press release.
The ‘combing drive’ will be conducted from 10am to 1pm every day
except Friday, weekly holiday.
Every ward has been divided into 10 sectors and every sector in 10
sub-sectors to carry out the drive in an easier way.
During the drive, necessary information breeding grounds will be
added in the app about where the places where larvae of aedes
mosquitoes or congenial atmosphere of mosquito breeding would be
found.
In that way, the DNCC authorities will develop the database to
monitor the situation.
With the drive, mobile courts led by DNCC regional officer and
executive magistrate will be conducted from May 10.
Earlier, combing drive was operated at five wards–1, 6, 12, 18 and
32– from May 16 to ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr and larvae was found at 187
places in the drive at 9,463 houses or establishments.
A total of Taka 4.26 lakh was fined to owners of different houses
and establishments in the drive as the larvae was found there.
DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam urged the ward councilors and the people to
extend all-out cooperation to make the campaign a success.