DNCC to keep app-based database to monitor mosquito breeding

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC)will maintain own-made app-based database on breeding grounds of aedesmosquitoes to control the insects that transmit dengue and chikungunyavirus into human body.

The city corporation will begin a 10-day special cleanliness

campaign at its 54 wards simultaneously tomorrow to safeguard the

citizens from being infected by mosquito-borne virus during monsoon,

the vulnerable period of these viral diseases, said a press release.

The ‘combing drive’ will be conducted from 10am to 1pm every day

except Friday, weekly holiday.

Every ward has been divided into 10 sectors and every sector in 10

sub-sectors to carry out the drive in an easier way.

During the drive, necessary information breeding grounds will be

added in the app about where the places where larvae of aedes

mosquitoes or congenial atmosphere of mosquito breeding would be

found.

In that way, the DNCC authorities will develop the database to

monitor the situation.

With the drive, mobile courts led by DNCC regional officer and

executive magistrate will be conducted from May 10.

Earlier, combing drive was operated at five wards–1, 6, 12, 18 and

32– from May 16 to ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr and larvae was found at 187

places in the drive at 9,463 houses or establishments.

A total of Taka 4.26 lakh was fined to owners of different houses

and establishments in the drive as the larvae was found there.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam urged the ward councilors and the people to

extend all-out cooperation to make the campaign a success.

Leave Your Comments