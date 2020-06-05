Chakma Rajbari in Rangamati



ChakmaRajbari is one of the most beautiful Rajbari, which is located in Rangamati. This Rajbari was constructed by Raja Tridiv Roy, father of Raja Devasish Roy in 1960 when the earlier palace went under water due to commissioning of Kaptai dam. It has been learnt that Raja Devasish Roy is in Thailand.







Every year number of visitors are come here to see this beautiful House. ChakmaRajbari is one of the major visiting attractions in Rangamati. This royal house represents the tradition and culture of Chakma.













How to go





The Rajbari is just 6 kilometer away from Rangamati city. Visitors can hire private jeep or auto-rickshaw to go there. It is easy located and very known to locals.





There are several ways to reach Rangamati. The best available bus services are Hanif, Unique, Soudia, S. Alam, Shaymoly etc. The cost is around 600 TK per person. It will take around 7-8 hours to reach to Rangamati city from Dhaka. For your note, only ShaymolyParibahan operates an Air Conditioned bus service for Rangamati but only once in a day.









You can also consider taking bus or train from Dhaka to Chittagong. And from Chittagong, you may take local inter-district bus for Rangamati. However, taking direct bus service from Dhaka to Rangamati would be much earier and comfortable.



Where to stay

There are several hotels/motels in Rangamati and easily stay of that hotel/motel.





