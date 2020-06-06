One-stop digital COVID-19 test booth launched

The first one-stop digital booths for COVID-19 screening and testing in Bangladesh were launched on Thursday. -AA



Digital Healthcare Solutions (DH), the Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives (ideSHi) and Mugda Medical College Hospital (MuMCH) have jointly launched the first one-stop digital booths for COVID-19 screening and testing in Bangladesh.







Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, and Chairman of Mugda General Hospital Management Committee, inaugurated the booth at the hospital through a videoconference, said a press release.





The initiative under a multi-partner consortium, led by Concern Worldwide, which is implementing the Essential Healthcare for the Disadvantaged (EHD) in Bangladesh Programme, funded with UK Aid from the UK government, reports UNB.







The EHD programme is being implemented under the guidance of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The service will be available from morning to evening except Friday, and the service is free of cost. Patients will get the test result and additional advice, within 48 hours.



