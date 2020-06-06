Dr Zafrullah's condition worsens slightly

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury



The condition of coronavirus infected Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury has worsened slightly.

"Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's physical condition has deteriorated a little. Dr Chowdhury sought blessings from all of you," according to an update of his condition posted on the verified Facebook page of Gonoshasthaya Kendra at 10:40 am on Friday, reports UNB.







It also said Zafrullah has been receiving treatment at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in the city's Dhanmondi area under the supervision of Brigadier Dr Mamun Mustafiz and Prof Dr Najib as he developed breathing complications on Thursday night.







"We believe, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury will recover and materialise the rest of his dreams to build a beautiful Bangladesh," Gonoshasthaya Kendra said. In another post at 7:30 am, Gonoshasthaya Kendra said his condition was not well. He suffered from breathing complications on Thursday night. "Your blessings are very necessary."







Gonoshasthaya Kendra official Farhad Hossain said Zafrullah's condition worsened on Thursday night as he was suddenly suffering from the shortness of breath. He, However, said the breathing problem of the Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder, has gone on Friday morning and he also had a small liquid breakfast. Farhad also said Zafrullah still needs not ICU or ventilator support.







Zafrullah, also a freedom fighter, underwent coronavirus test with the kit developed by Gonoshasthaya which found him to be positive on May 25. Four days later, a RT-PCR test at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) also found him positive for coronavirus. He received plasma therapy twice for recovering from the deadly virus.



