bKash hands over medical supplies to PM's Relief Fund

Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash handed over emergency medical supplies from Alibaba Foundation to Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister at PM's office on Thursday. -AA



bKash handed over 50 ventilators and 6.5 lakh emergency health toolkits like detection kits, electronic laser thermometers, masks, protective clothing, face shields, gloves, etc. donated by China's Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation to Prime Minister's Relief Fund. It is to be noted that Ant Financial, an affiliate of Chinese giant Alibaba group is one of the investors of bKash.





Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash handed over the emergency medical supplies to Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister at PM's office on Thursday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present through video conferencing from Ganobhaban.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her gratification saying that these medical supplies will be of great help during this emergency.Major General Sheikh Md. Monirul Islam (Retd.), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash was also present at the program.

Leave Your Comments