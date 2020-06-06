Farmers' training on modern tech held in Nakla

Nakla upazila agriculture officer Paresh Chandra Das is speaking on the farmers' training on modern technology of sugarcrop cultivation in Nakla of Sherpur on Thursday. -AA



Farmers' training on modern technology of sugarcrop cultivation has been held at the auditorium of Pathakata High School under Pathakata union in Nakla of Sherpur on Thursday long. The training workshop was organized by Bangladesh Sugarcrop Research Institute (BSRI) of Jamalpur sub-center.





Agriculturist Dr Gazi Md Akram Hossain chief scientific officer and chief of the Soil-Nutrition department at BSRI Ishwardi of Pabna presided over the training workshop, where agriculturist Dr Mohit Kumar Dey Deputy Director (DD) of Sherpur Farm House was present as the chief guest.







Agriculturist Paresh Chandra Das Upazila Agriculture Officer (UAO) of Nakla was present as special guests. Among others, officials of BSRI Jamalpur sub-center, local farmers of Pathakata union and journalists of different media were also present. Dr Khandaker Mohiul Alam chief scientific officer and officer-in-charge of BSRI Jamalpur sub-center overall supervision at the training workshop.









---Md Musharaf Hossain, Nakla, Sherpur

