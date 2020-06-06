Nora appeals to citizens to donate PPE kits



Nora Fatehi joins Vidya Balan in urging people to donate PPE kits to help our medical fraternity in this tough time. Recently we all have seen VidyaBalan making a donation and requesting citizens to donate PPE kits for our nation's heroes. Now Nora Fatehi makes her sincere appeals to the lovely audience to come forward and support our medicos at the time when they need us the most.







Corona is spreading like a wild fire the medical fraternity is at high risk of contracting this contiguous infection as they have been relentlessly serving the people and curing them and we all are by now aware about the widespread lack of PPE kits and at this hour each donation counts. Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi appeals to citizens to donate PPE kits to help the medical fraternity to combat Covid 19.







Nora went on saying, "Namaste! The world is battling a global pandemic and there are people who go out daily basis and are our frontline heroes and these people have been curing people and therefore they need these PPE kits as they are at high risk of contracting the disease and this thought is risky. So I request everyone to do their bit and donate PPE kits at for them. Jai hind!"

