Emma responds to criticism



Emma Watson has taken to Instagram to speak out on racism following over her show of support for George Floyd." There is so much racism, both in our past and present that is not acknowledged nor accounted for.







White supremacy is one of the systems of hierarchy and dominance, of exploitation and oppression that is tightly stitched into society" read a message she posted on Instagram."





As a white person, I have benefited from this. Whilst we might feel that, as individuals, we're working hard internally to be anti-racist, we need to work harder externally to actively tackle the structural and institutional racism around us," she continued."





I'm still learning about the many ways I unconsciously support and uphold a system that is structurally racist," she wrote, adding that she would share links to resources she's used for research on the issues in her bio link and on Twitter."





I see your anger, sadness and pain. I cannot know what this feels like for you but it doesn't mean I won't try to," she added.Watson captioned her post, "I stand with you."





