Farin writing stories in lockdown time



TV actress Tasnia Farin has become popular among the audience in a short time and became a name of confidence to directors for playing different characters. The actress has been under house arrest for more than two months due to coronavirus.







During this time, she was busy with housework as well as watching favorite movies or doing some ancillary work. Besides, she wrote several short stories also. In this regard, Farin said, "After the first few days of house-staying, I concentrated on writing stories. I may not be able to say how it turned out. Feedback will be available as soon as it is published." It is worth to be mentioned that 16 plays of TasniaFarin were aired in this year's Eid.













