Banglalink introduces online stay-home concert on 'Toffee'





Banglalink, one of the leading digital communica-tions service providers of Bangladesh, is going to introduce the largest online stay-home-concert of the country on its digital entertainment platform 'Toffee'. Music lovers will be able to enjoy four hours of non-stop musical performances by 11 popular singers and seven top musicians from different genres and bands while staying safe at home, reads a press release issued on Thursday. Bappa, Elita, Dora, Adit, Topu, Pritom, Zohad, Towfique, Lincoln, Tashfee, Rafa and the seven top musicians will perform live on 'Toffee' from 7pm today. Any android phone or TV user can enjoy the stay-home-concert for free by downloading the 'Toffee' app from Google Play Store. The app is free for all users. "Banglalink is going to introduce the online musical show with a view to taking home performances to a whole new level. We believe that during such a tough time, soulful music can help us lift our spirits," said Abdul Muqit Ahmed, digital services director of Banglalink. "Music lovers from all over the country are invited to join the show and celebrate the special moment," he added. Banglalink, in the press release, said that it will continue to take initiatives for offering more musical moments to music lovers.

Leave Your Comments