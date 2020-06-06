TV drama shootings get cancelled



After a long hiatus for more than two months, the shootings of small screen productions - TV plays, and others began on June 1. However, many of the small screen actors don't feel safe yet to come on sets; therefore, directors are being compelled to cancel shootings, after booking the locations.







The TV industry faced a great deal of financial losses as shootings were cancelled from March 22 to 31, to contain the spread of coronavirus. There was pressure to resume shooting on a limited scale, right after the Eid holidays. Finally, shootings began from June 1. Meanwhile, many directors were criticized for their attempts to resume drama shoots before Eid.







Most of the shooting houses are located in Uttara. There are a total of 26 houses for shooting in Uttara. Shooting House Associations - Bangladesh general secretary Abdul Alim said, "We have taken all necessary safety measures in the shooting houses from June 1. However, because of resistance from the actors, many directors had to cancel their bookings of the locations."





Former president of the association, KhalilurRahman said, "On the first day, 4 different shooting units booked my shooting house which later was cancelled. And the reason they gave us that the actors didn't want to come on set to maintain social distancing. We are in financial loss for therefore."





KhalilurRahman has three shooting houses in Uttara where 6 units can work at once. From June 2, drama serial 'Cheating Master' filming began at one of Khalil's houses, called 'AponGhor 1.' Directed by SanchitSarakr, the cast of the series includes AnisurRahmanMilon, MoniraMithu, DrEjajul Islam and others.







Actor AnisurRahmanMilon said, "We are following all the safety protocols. The cars were sanitized at the entrance of the locations. Every single person on unit was wearing masks". "We also have downsized the unit. We had plenty of soap, hand sanitizer on set. We could finish our shoot safely and peacefully."





MijanurRahmanMintu, the president of the Shooting House Associations - Bangladesh said, "We are requesting the directors to downsize the shooting unit. They can bring in maximum 15 crew members. They are asked to use disposable utensils. We also have requested them not to order outside food."



Leave Your Comments