BCB to allow personal training for cricketers



Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is planning to allow personal training facilities for the national cricketers, chairman of cricket operation committee of BCB Akram Khan told the media on Friday.





Former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim had asked BCB to allow him to train personally, but BCB said no as it might create risk for the player and support personnel. However, within a few days, BCB is planning to prepare training facilities for the cricketers.





"We are planning to allow personal training for the cricketers in Dhaka and Chattogram. They will get this chance within 4-5 days after we finalize the decision," Akram told the media on Friday.





However, Akram also said BCB is taking this initiative to allow personal training only for the cricketers who want to practice. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all cricketing activities are on hold in Bangladesh since March 16.







Due to the same reason, Bangladesh's Pakistan tour for an ODI and Test and Ireland and England tours were also postponed indefinitely.At the same time, Bangladesh's Sri Lanka tour, which is scheduled for July-August, is also in jeopardy.









