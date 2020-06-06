'Charging extra fares means breaching promise'



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday warned the transport owners against charging extra fares and carrying additional passengers in buses amid coronavirus crisis, saying that such activities are tantamount to breaking their promises.





He issued the warning while speaking at the inaugural session of a virtual workshop through videoconferencing from his official residence in the capital. The science and technology affairs sub-committee of the ruling Awami League arranged the volunteers' training workshop on COVID-19.





Quader, also Awami League general secretary, said despite having strong economies and improved health facilities, the developed countries have been struggling to tackle the coronavirus crisis and provide treatment to the COVID-19 patients.





He urged the people not to lose their morale amid this pandemic even if they are infected with coronavirus.The road transport and bridges minister said it is an imperative to create mass awareness about the deadly virus and arrange trainings on COVID-19 risk management apart from ensuring treatment for the virus-infected people.





The volunteers, who are taking part in the virtual training, would be able to keep them safe from coronavirus applying the knowledge they would gain from the training, he said, adding that they would also be able to train up the marginal people on COVID-19.





Terming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a 'lighthouse of hope', Quader said she always remains beside the country's people.He called upon the AL leaders and workers to stand by the common people, maintaining social distancing, to strengthen the hands of the prime minister.





Around 100 volunteers are participating in the four-day virtual training workshop.AL science and technology affairs secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur and AL science and technology affairs sub-committee convener Prof Hossain Mansur were, among others, present.







