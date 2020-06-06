Lawmaker Mostafiz, family members infected with coronavirus



Mostafizur Rahman, a lawmaker from Chattogram-16 (Banshkhali), has been tested coronavirus positive. Many of his family members have also been infected with the virus.





Mostafizur Rahman's wife, three daughters and one of their husbands and one grandchild are among the infected. In addition, An APS to the lawmaker and three house helps have also tested COVID-19 positive.







Sources said, a total of 16 samples were collected from the residence of Mostafizur Rahman on June 1. A day later, BITID came up with reports of 11 coronavirus positive cases. The lawmaker, along with his family members, is on isolation at his residence and doing fine.



