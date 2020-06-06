'Legal action if graft allegation in N-95 mask purchase found true'



Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman Iqbal Mahmood on Friday said legal action will be taken if the allegations of corruption in the purchase of N-95 masks and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) are proved true.





He made the remark in response to a question from some journalists over the allegations of corruption in the purchase of N-95 masks and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment), according to ACC Public Relations officer Pranab Kumer Bhattacharya, reports UNB.





The ACC chairman said that the procurement process for these items started at the beginning of the corona epidemic and tenders were held. "These are very normal processes. It is normal for any organization to conduct procurement activities in case of any need, in this case the ACC has nothing to do."





"However, in case of irregularities, corruption or forgery in these purchases, the ACC should take legal action. There have been some reports of irregularities, corruption or fraud in various media regarding the purchase of N-95 masks and PPE," he said.







He also said the commission is preserving various reports in this regard. "Besides, a number of complaints in the health sector have been received in hotline-106 of the complaint center. The intelligence unit of the commission was also instructed to collect information in this regard."





The Ministry of Health has already completed its own investigation into the matter, he said adding, "We may collect this report from them. Data is now being collected and analyzed from various sources," he said.'Since the ACC is committed to discharging its responsibilities with transparency, any decision in this regard will be communicated to the people through you (journalists)," he also added.











