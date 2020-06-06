Ex-minister Faizul Haque’s wife dies, PM mourns



Moshammat Mariom Begum, wife of former minister A K Faizul Haque, passed away on Friday at her Banani residence in the capital. She was 73.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mourned the death of Mariom Begum and prayed for the salvation of the departed soul. She expressed her deep sympathy to the members of the bereaved family.



Mariom Begum is the daughter of Sher-e-Bangla A K Fazlul Haque and the mother of Faizul Haque Razu, member of Awami League’s international affairs sub-committee.



She was buried at Banani Graveyard after Namaz-e-janaza at Gulshan Azad Mosque after Esha prayers.





