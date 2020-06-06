Death toll crosses 800, infections 60K

A youth named Mukhlesur Rahman is working to raise awarness among the people about coronavirus at Baitul Mukarram mosque on Friday. -AA



Youths of the country are highly vulnerable to the deadly coronavirus infections. A total of 28 percent youths aged between 21 and 30 years have been infected to date. This is the highest percentage among the cases.





Professor Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate of Health Services came up with the alarming information at the regular media briefing in the capital on Friday on coronavirus situation. She said, '' Some 27 percent people aged between 31 and 40 are the second highest figure of infections. However, the death rate is high among the people aged over 60 years.''





Professor Dr Nasima Sultana, who has been acting as DG of DGHS revealed the information after analyzing data till June 4.She said, ''Of the infected, 71 percent were male and 29 percent female.





As per age categories, some 7 percent people aged above 60 years were infected followed by 11 percent aged between 51-60 years, 17 percent aged between 41-50 years, 27 percent aged between 31 and 40 years, 28 percent aged between 21 and 30 years, 7 percent aged between 11 and 20 years and 3 percent aged 1 and 10 years.''





The DGHS official has called upon people aged between 21 and 40 years to be more careful about the killer virus. ''Of the total deaths, 0.82 percent was aged between 1 and 10 years, 1.49 percent was aged between 11 and 20 years, 3.4 percent aged between 21 and 30 years, 8.29 percent aged between 31 and 40 years, 17.39 percent aged 41-50 years, 29.62 percent aged 51 and 60 years, 38.99 percent aged above 60 years old,'' she added.



Meanwhile, the pathogen has killed 30 more people in Bangladesh and infected 2,828 individuals. With the update, the total body count now stands at 811 and infections have reached 60,391.Professor Nasima Sultana said, ''As many as 14,088 samples were tested in 50 authorized labs throughout the country and of them 2,828 were found to be coronavirus positive.''



Of the fresh deceased, 23 were male and seven female, she said adding that 11 were from Dhaka division, 12 from Chattogram, three from Sylhet, two from Rajshahi, one from Barishal and another was from Rangpur division.A total of 643 more patients have made recoveries since Thursday surging the total to 12,804, added Professor Nasima.







Bangladesh reported its first case of the virus on March 8, with the first death being recorded on March 18. The killer virus, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far killed at least 394,300 people across the globe. It has infected more than 6,747,000 people in 213 countries and territories.





The US is the worst-hit country with at least 110,300 deaths and more than 1,927,000 infections. Brazil has the second highest number of infections with 618,000 cases. The country has so far counted at least 34,000 deaths.





The UK has recorded at least 40,200 deaths, the highest in Europe, followed by Italy with at least 33,600 casualties. France has lost at least 29,000 people followed by Spain with at least 27,100 casualties. Belgium has so far reported more than 9,500 deaths, followed by Germany with no fewer than 8,700 deaths while Iran has counted at least 8,100 casualties.





Canada has lost at least 7,600 citizens followed by the Netherlands with at least 6,000 casualties. China, the epicenter of the virus, has so far recoded as many as 4,600 deaths. India has counted at least 6,400 deaths with more than 233,000 infections.







Pakistan has so far reported 1,800 deaths and no fewer than 89,000 infections. Sri Lanka has reported only 11 deaths and 1,800 infections.The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the COVID-19 a pandemic. The outbreak of the virus has brought almost the entire world to an impasse.





