‘Affluent people should stand by challenged people’



Advocate Lukman Hossain, president of Bangladesh Awami Swechchhasebak League of Brahmanbaria district unit, has called upon the affluent section of the society to stand beside the physically and mentally challenged people during the COVID-19 pandemic.





He came up with the call while distributing food items among fifty floating challenged people at Brahmanbaria railway station and some other places in the town on Friday.





Advocate Lukman Hossain, also vice chairman of Sadar upazila parishad, said, “At the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and with the inspiration of RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP, food items have been distributed among physically and mentally challenged people as they are the worst sufferers during the coronavirus pandemic.”





The assistance will continue till the end of the crisis, he assured.





Hedayetul Aziz Munna, founder chairman of Dream For Disability Foundation, Partha Talapatra, principal of Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury Mohila College, Ujjal Chakrabarty, Somoy TV bureau chief, Mir Mohammad Shaheen, district correspondent of Ekushey TV, District Swechchhasebak League Vice President Saidur Rahman Jewel, Organizing Secretary Md Shafiullah, Sadar Upazila Swechchhasebak League General Secretary Moniruzzaman Bhuiyan Shipu, Vice President Ataur Rahman Dalim, Mohammad Rajibur Rahman, Taher Uddin Bhuiyan, Shah Mohammad Yeasin were present on the occasion, among others.





