Global coronavirus death toll near 4 lakh





The global confirmed coronavirus cases have exceeded 6.7 million globally, with over 394,787 fatalities, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.





Besides, more than 2.9 million recoveries have been recorded.





The U.S. now has now confirmed 1,897,239 cases and the death toll reached 109,127.





The UK has become the second country to cross the 40,000 mark of coronavirus fatalities while Brazil’s coronavirus death toll has reached 34,021 as the third-highest in the world after the U.S. and the UK.





Meanwhile, in terms of confirmed coronavirus cases, Brazil is now in second position with 614,941 confirmed cases followed by Russia (449,256), United Kingdom (284,734) and Spain (240,978) and India (236,184).





The World Health Organization advised governments around the world on Friday to encourage people to wear masks in regions where physical distancing is difficult.





Some countries around the world already recommend or mandate the wearing of face coverings in public.





The WHO had previously argued there was not enough evidence to say that healthy people should wear masks.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Coronavirus Situation in Bangladesh





The health authorities of the country confirmed the detection of another 2,828 new coronavirus patients across the country in the last 24 hours on Friday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the country to 60,391.





During the same period, 30 more patients died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 811.

