Virtual Court Hearings: 6,542 people granted bail in 5 days





A total of 6,542 people secured bail after their petitions were heard by virtual courts across the country in five days as of Thursday.

Hearing on 14,340 bail petitions were held virtually during the period, said Md Saifur Rahman, special officer of Bangladesh Supreme Court.

Court operation remained suspended since March 26 but trial proceedings through videoconference began on May 11 during the general holidays to prevent the spread of coronavirus.





On May 10, the High Court formed three benches for hearing urgent cases virtually and directed the subordinate courts concerned to hear cases related to emergency bail.

An ordinance was promulgated that day allowing courts to run trial proceedings through videoconference and other digital facilities. President Abdul Hamid promulgated the ordinance.





Later, the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a gazette notification, saying that it will take immediate effect.

The Cabinet on May 7 cleared the draft of an ordinance to pave the way for courts to run trial proceedings through videoconference and other digital means.

