Al-Qaeda chief in north Africa killed, France says





France says it has killed the leader of al-Qaeda in north Africa, Abdelmalek Droukdel, in an operation in Mali.





Defence Minister Florence Parly said Droukdel along with members of his inner circle had been killed in the north of the country on Wednesday.





French forces had also captured a senior Islamic State group commander in Mali in an operation in May, she said.





The "daring operations" had dealt "severe blows to the terrorist groups", she said.





"Our forces, in co-operation with their partners in the Sahel, will continue to hunt them relentlessly," she said.





What is the context?

As head of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), Droukdel was in charge of all affiliates in north Africa and also commanded al-Qaeda's Sahel affiliate, Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM).





The captured Islamic State group commander, Mohamed Mrabat, was a veteran jihadist and had a senior role in the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) group, Ms Parly said. He was caught on 19 May, she added.





On 7 May IS revealed its militants had been engaged in fierce clashes with Al-Qaeda in Mali and Burkina Faso. It accused JNIM of attacking its positions, blocking fuel supplies and detaining IS supporters.





ISGS has quickly established a foothold in the Sahel countries after announcing a presence in March last year.





Who was Abdelmalik Droukdel?

Aged in his late 40s, Droukdel fought against Soviet troops in Afghanistan, and was thought to regard the former leader of al-Qaeda in Iraq, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, as his inspiration.





Under his leadership AQIM carried out numerous deadly attacks, including a 2016 assault on a hotel in the Burkina Faso capital Ouagadougou that left 30 dead and 150 injured.





In 2012 he was sentenced to death by a court in Algeria after being convicted in absentia of murder, membership of a terrorist organisation and attacks using explosives.





The charges related to three bomb attacks in the capital Algiers in April 2007 which killed 22 people and wounded more than 200 others.













