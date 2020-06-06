Dr Zafrullah's condition improves slightly





Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, who tested positive for coronavirus, received plasma therapy for the third time on Friday night alongside the regular kidney dialysis.





“It seems Sir’s (Zafrullah’s) condition has improved slightly than yesterday (Friday) as the ventilator was taken off this morning. He’s been now given the oxygen support,” Gonoshasthaya Kendra Public Relations Officer Forhad Hossain told UNB on Saturday.





He also said Zafrullah started taking normal food from the morning.





Farhad said doctors suggested the Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder some medical tests to assess the improvement of his condition.





He said Zafrullah’s fever has gone down, but he has still breathing problem. “He’ll be kept under close observation of the doctors for the next two/three days.





Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury’s physical condition deteriorated a little as he developed breathing complications on Thursday night.





He has been receiving treatment at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in the city’s Dhanmondi area under the supervision of Brigadier Dr Mamun Mustafiz and Prof Dr Najib.





Zafrullah, also a freedom fighter, underwent coronavirus test with the kit developed by Gonoshasthaya which found him to be positive on May 25. Four days later, a RT-PCR test at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) also found him positive for coronavirus.





Earlier, he received plasma therapy twice for recovering from the deadly virus.

