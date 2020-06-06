OPPO Bangladesh unveils Reno3 Pro



OPPO Bangladesh has launched Reno3 Pro in an online launch event recently, opting to reinvent the utility of smartphone for capturing precious moments. Powered by Helio P95 Chipset, Reno3 Pro is packed with 6 lenses and comes for BDT 39,990.







Global smartphone brand OPPO has brought out Reno3 Pro in the Bangladesh market, the first-ever smartphone with 44MP+2MP Dual Camera Punch-hole super AMOLED display. With its 4-lens rear camera setup, the device comes with 6 specialized cameras serving the multi-dimensional purpose for smartphone photography enthusiasts.The rear camera comes with a 64-megapixel sensor and f/1.7 lens, while there’s also a 13-megapixel f/2.4 2x telephoto, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. OPPO Reno 3 Pro comes with 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom.





This unique smartphone is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 chipset. The most powerful chipset designed by MediaTek houses the latest AI processing engine specially designed for 4G smartphones to offer a superior user experience for the smartphone users. Other specifications include 8GB of RAM, 256GB of expandable storage, dual SIM slots as well as a separate microSD slot, and a headphone jack. With 405ppi Super AMOLED Display and 800 nits screen, this display is the most suitable one for outdoor usage.







The phone runs ColorOS 7, based on Android 10. The 4,025mAh battery can be fast-charged at 30W with VOOC 4.0 flash charging technology. According to OPPO’s internal test results, this device can acquire 0-50% charge within 20 minutes and 100% within 56 minutes.





The device is available in all over Bangladesh in OPPO Outlets, shopping malls, and e-commerce platforms.





