More Bangladeshis to return home from UK on June 13





More Bangladeshi citizens will return home from the United Kingdom (UK) as the government has arranged the second special repatriation flight on June 13.



At the request of Bangladesh High Commission in London, the government of Bangladesh has arranged the second special repatriation flight to take home its citizens who have been stranded in the UK due to the suspension of international flights between Dhaka and London in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.



The special flight will depart from terminal-2 of London Heathrow Airport at 10am.



The special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines was originally scheduled for Dhaka to Rome on June 12 and it will be re-routed to London on her way back to Bangladesh to take home Bangladeshis, said Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem.



She called upon all Bangladeshi citizens stranded in the UK and willing to return to Bangladesh to urgently register with the High Commission to secure their seats.



Only the passengers registered with the High Commission can travel in this special flight.



Passengers should also have valid Bangladeshi passports, NVR or valid visa and coronavirus negative medical certificate. Bangladesh nationals will be issued the required medical certificate by the High Commission after registration.



The ‘on arrival visa’ is not available at the airport due to Covid-19 pandemic.



Seats on the special flight (BG 4106) will be allocated maintaining social distancing.



The one-way ticket prices including all taxes are fixed at for economy class GBP 600 (adult), GBP-550 (child), GBP 150 (infant) and for business class GBP 1,435 (adult), GBP-1315 (child), GBP 360 (infant).



The baggage allowance for economy class passenger is 40 kgs (two bags) and business class is 50 (two bags).



Tickets will be issued after payment of the fare through bank transfer to the designated bank account of Biman.



Bangladesh High Commission London is working in close coordination with Biman, UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, UK Home Office, UK Border Agency and London Heathrow Airport Authorities to facilitate the smooth repatriation of the Bangladeshis stranded in UK.



Earlier, the High Commissioner in close coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh and Bangladesh Air Force (BAF), arranged the first repatriation flight on May 10 and successfully facilitated repatriation of over 100 stranded Bangladesh citizens to Bangladesh.







