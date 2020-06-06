Coronavirus: Almost 6,000 policemen infected in Bangladesh





Altogether 5,999 members of Bangladesh Police have been infected with coronavirus while performing duties across the country as of Saturday morning.



“Among the coronavirus-infected police members, 1,809 are from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) alone,” said AKM Kamrul Ahsan, Public Relation Officer of Police Headquarters.



Besides, 16 cops and one civilian member of the law enforcement agency died of COVID-19 till Saturday morning, he added.



Meanwhile, among the total infected policemen, 2,445 have made full recovery and most of them have already joined their respective duty stations, he said.



The recovery rate of infected cops is satisfactory for the constant efforts and directives from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed, he added.



Ahsan also informed that 1,995 policemen were kept in isolation while 6,723 were sent to quarantine.



Members of Bangladesh Police, Armed forces, and Rab, along with other agencies have been jointly working to ensure social distancing across the country.



Health authorities announced the detection of another 2,635 new coronavirus cases across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 63,026.



The country has so far reported 846 deaths from Covid-19 disease.





