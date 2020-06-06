Diner Sheshe





Dowry is an anti-social practice in our country.Dowry is the amount of money, ornaments, furnishings and all other items received by the bridegroom from the bride and groom.Due to dowry,girls from many families have to be tortured.







The girls are pressured to take money and other belongings from the father's house.Many girls die due to excessive torture.The anti-dowry law was enacted with this dowry because of the death of girls at a young age due to dowry.The anti-dowry law was enacted in 1998.But there are also reports of torture due to dowry.So,does this legal system fail?





In most marriages,the bridegroom takes dowry from the bridegroom.Not all people in this world have the same financial ability.It is a luxury to give dowry in marriage to the rich,but it is difficult to give dowry in the field of the poor.Breaking up a marriage is a curse for a girl.Many girls die when their marriage breaks down due to dowry.Many girls have to be tortured because of dowry.





After marriage, when a girl is to take ornament, money,fridge,TV,furniture from her father's house and then she refuses to bring dowry from her father's house,then the girl is tortured.Not getting dowry money,many times acid is poured on the face and the face is burnt.





Many times she was physically tortured to death and then hung with a rope and hung up with a fan and later told everyone that the girl had committed suicide.Many times burning oil is poured on the body and set on fire.





Many girls are being tortured in this dowry system.The legal system must be strict.For this,the people of civil society, starting from the government,should be vocal against this dowry system.Then the dowry system will be abolished from this society.







SwarnaSaha, Fb





