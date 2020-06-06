What Dhaka is talking about





Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Italian club Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture on his FB page with a caption "We wish a Happy Easter to everyone.#stayhome". The photo has already received 874k reaction many fans are loved it through comments. "Lovely family" Susmita Pramanik, fb









Popular stylish actor Arifin Shuvo posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Excellent!"

Sawon Rana, fb









Facebook user Noor Hossain posted a picture on the FB page Fix Frame Photography Club. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Beautiful photograph!" Marilyn J. Himelick, fb









Bangladeshi Tv actress and model Safa Kabir posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Few are those who see with their own eyes and feel with their own hearts". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Excellent"

MD Sumon Khan, fb





Leave Your Comments